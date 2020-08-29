Ministry of Health HQ sanitized after worker tests positive

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health’s Headquarters on Meeting and Augusta Streets will be deep cleaned and sanitized today after a worker tested positive, according to the Cabinet Office.

“It was reported to management last night that a staff member of the Ministry of Health recently tested positive for COVID-19, but has not been into work since the 20th August 2020,” read a statement.

“The Surveillance Unit has initiated contact tracing to determine the level of exposure to employees, and all other protocols are being followed.

“Moreover, out of an abundance of caution, the sanitization process will be executed and completed this weekend so that the Ministry of Health Headquarters can return to regular business hours on Monday the 31st August, 2020.”

The ministry’s headquarters were closed for cleaning earlier this month after another staff member tested positive.

The Cabinet Office announced the closure on August 12, adding that employee had not been to work for the past two weeks – July 28.