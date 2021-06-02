MOE to arrange for quarantined students to participate in national exams

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Education advised yesterday that provisions are being made for select quarantined students to participate in the 2021 national examinations, which it noted are on schedule.

The Grade Level Assessment Test (GLAT) for third and sixth graders commenced on Monday, May 31, and the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) and the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) for high school students continue until June 25, 2021.

All health and safety protocols as outlined in the ministry’s Strategic Plan for the Safe Reopening of Schools and Guidelines for the Safe Administration of National Examinations 2020 in a COVID-19 Era will govern examination sites.

However, the following enhanced health and safety protocols will be implemented:

Quarantined candidates who are eligible to sit national examinations include:

Students under quarantine as directed by the Ministry of Health (MOH);

Students who have not tested positive or demonstrated any of the COVID-19 symptoms; and/or

A student under quarantine who does not live with anyone who is COVID-19-positive.

The MOH Surveillance Team/healthcare workers will contact the various schools on New Providence and the Family Islands to indicate which quarantined students are eligible to sit the national exams.

Administrative process for eligible quarantined candidates to access national examinations

Parents will be contacted by principals/school administrators assigned to address medical concerns of the special arrangements that have been made for their children to sit national examinations.

Electronic copies of the Parent/Guardian Agreement Form will be distributed to parents by principals/school administrators assigned to address medical concerns.

Non-positive and non-quarantined parents/guardians are to transport their children to and from the examination site.

Government-issued identification is required for parents and students.

A parent/guardian will be required to sign students in and out of the examination site daily. In addition, the following health and safety protocols will be carried out:

Students will engage in a health and safety check at the entry point.

Students must wear a mask.

Students whose temperatures are elevated upon the first check will not be permitted to write national examinations.

Parents/guardians who wish for their child to write national examinations should read and sign the Parent/Guardian Agreement Form.

In the event of a breach, a student’s eligibility will be revoked and/or the parent/guardian could be fined.

The Ministry of Education requests that all parents/guardians/caregivers cooperate with the proposed guidelines to ensure that all eligible quarantined students are afforded the opportunity to sit the 2021 national examinations.