Ministry of Education reaffirms student vaccination policy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As the 2021/2022 school year approaches, the Ministry of Education yesterday reminded the public of its policy regarding student vaccinations.

It has been a longstanding policy of the Ministry of Education that all students entering the public school system are required to be vaccinated in accordance with the routine scheduled immunizations mandated by the Ministry of Health.

Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is not included in the Ministry of Health’s immunization schedule for students. Therefore, it is not mandatory for any student to demonstrate that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine in order to gain admittance to a public school.

Notwithstanding this policy, the Ministry of Health strongly recommended that eligible students, that is students 12 years of age or older, are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Based on the Ministry of Health’s recommendation, the Ministry of Education urged parents to have their children vaccinated against the coronavirus, as the ministry seeks to provide a safe environment for the delivery of quality education to students.

Additionally, the Ministry of Education encouraged all stakeholders to diligently follow the health protocols stipulated by the government’s emergency orders, which include social distancing, frequent hand washing, sanitizing and the wearing of masks.

The ministry encouraged all Bahamians and residents to continue to do their part in protecting themselves and others from the COVID-19 infection, so that The Bahamas may safely navigate through this pandemic.