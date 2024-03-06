Ministry of Education maintenance department staff stage protest over working conditions

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Government staffers in the maintenance department of the Ministry of Education (MOE) staged a demonstration Wednesday morning to voice grievances over working conditions which they say are hazardous and unsanitary.

The disgruntled public servants gathered outside the MOE maintenance building located in Oaks Field near the Eva Hilton Primary School.

Jermaine Hutchinson, an electrician within the MOE maintenance department, said workers “do the best they can to maintain the building, but, can only deal with south this point.”

Eyewitness News contacted the Ministry of Education’s Permanent Secretary Lorraine Symonette-Armbrister for comment on the matter; she confirmed that education officials are aware of the grievances and are currently “dealing with it.”