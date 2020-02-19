Mingoes win three medals at Cherry Blossom Open

BOYNTON BEACH, Florida — The University of The Bahamas’ (UB) women’s judo team picked up two gold medals and a silver medal at the Cherry Blossom Open judo competition in Boynton Beach, Florida, this past weekend.

Breanna Grant won a gold medal in the 70 kilogram (kg.) division and a silver medal in the 78kg. division, and Raven Pennerman won a gold medal in the 78 kg. division.

In the 70kg. division, Grant won the gold after defeating Farida Sadek from the host club, the Daytona Beach Judo Club, in two straight matches in the best-of-three series.

Grant dominated both matches from the beginning and was able to win the series easily.

“My grip sequence was really working for me today,” she said. “I was able to get the upper grip and I knew I could win.”

Grant added that she felt a little rusty but said that experience was short-lived.

“This is my first competition in a while and I was kind of flustered with myself,” she said. “After I talked with coach I got more comfortable and took my time and went with the flow.”

Pennerman took on Grant in the gold medal match in the 78kg. division. They are familiar with each other’s style and, as expected, it was a tactical match. Pennerman was able to bring Grant down with several strong throws to pick up the win.

“Breanna is a good competitor and I am familiar with her but today she put up a strong fight,” said Pennerman. “We both put up a good fight and represented the University of The Bahamas positively this past weekend.”

Grant picked up the silver medal in the loss.