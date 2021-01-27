Min. of Education pushes back return to in-person learning for public schools

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd yesterday confirmed officials will not meet the February 1 target for the return of in-person learning at public schools in the capital and several other islands.

Lloyd said the ministry was still in discussion with health officials over the move during an interview with ZNS.

Lloyd said: “Unfortunately, we will not be able to return to in-person learning for the islands of New Providence, Abaco, Exuma and Eleuthera on the February 1 date that we had targeted because we are still in conversation, in discussion with the ministry of health and health officials.

“They have requested of us to outline every specificality which we have the protocols for, for a variety of circumstances.”

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) noted an update will be provided once those discussions have concluded.

“When these discussions are concluded, the Ministry of Education will further engage its stakeholders to determine a firm date for the resumption of in-person instruction,” the statement read.

“The public is, therefore, advised to stay tuned to the MOE’s website and all other media platforms for official updates.”