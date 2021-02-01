Miller-Uibo sets a new personal and national record

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Olympic gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo turned in an impressive season opener this weekend at the American Track League meet in Arkansas, United States.

Miller-Uibo set a new personal and national record in the indoor 200 meters (m), crossing the line first in 22.40 seconds.

She broke Pauline Davis-Thompson’s 22.68 seconds, which was set at the World Indoors in Barcelona, Spain, in 1995.

“It’s always a great feeling to be back competing,” Miller-Uibo said after the record-setting performance.

“[I’m] so happy with my performance. Thank you, American Track League, for putting together such a great track meet.

“It’s back to training now, but I’ve got one more race indoors before I close it up.”