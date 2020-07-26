Miller-Uibo posts another world leading time

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Olympic 400-metre (m) champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo set another world leading time today in Clermont, Florida, this time in the women’s 200m.

Miller-Uibo, competing for Adidas/Pure Athletics, at the “Back to Track” meet, finished first in 21.98 seconds. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn was second in 22.45 seconds, while Lynna Irby crossed the line third in 22.47 seconds.

Less than 24 hours prior, Miller-Uibo clocked a personal best of 10.98 seconds in a first place finish in the women’s 100m.

International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) men’s 400m champion Steven Gardiner also competed on day two of the meet Clermont. He finished second in in the men’s 200 in 19.96 seconds.