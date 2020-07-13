Miller-Uibo finishes second in virtual 150m

NASSAU, BAMAS- Bahamian Olympic Champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo finished second in the women’s 150-meters (m) on Thursday at the Zürich Inspiration Games.

American Allyson Felix won the event in a personal best time of 16.81 seconds, while Mujinga Kambundji, from Switzerland, was third in a personal best run of 17.28 seconds.

In the unique team event, athletes ran on separate tracks in separate locations as the meet featured about 30 track and field superstars competing in eight disciplines across two continents around the world.

Miller-Uibo, 26, ran out of Bradenton, Florida.

“I feel good about it. It was different but it was good for the fans and athletes around the world to have something to look forward to. I think I did well considering the strong winds.” she said.

Miller-Uibo currently holds the Bahamian national record in the event. She clocked 16.23 seconds at the Adidas Boost Boston Games in 2018.