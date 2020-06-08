Miller-Uibo could be awarded World Championship gold medal

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Shaunae Miller-Uibo may get her gold medal after all depending on the outcome of Salwa Eid Naser’s ongoing doping investigation.

The medal in the women’s 400 meters (m) for the 2019 International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) World Championships hangs in the balance after it was revealed that Naser was provisionally suspended on Friday for missed tests.

The Athletics Integrity Unity (AIU) confirmed yesterday that Naser is being investigated for missing several doping tests ahead of upsetting Miller-Uibo last year in Doha, Qatar.

According to IAAF rules, any three missed tests in a 12-month period constitutes as a doping violation if the athlete or athletes in question can’t justify why they weren’t available – considered just as punitive as a positive test. Naser had missed her fourth test in January.

This means Naser could be stripped out of her gold medal if she’s found guilty. The Nigeria-born sprinter, who represents Bahrain, won the 400m finale of the World Championships last year in October in 48.14 seconds, the fastest time since 1985.

Miller-Uibo could be upgraded to a gold medal with a guilty verdict going against Naser. Jamaican Shericka Jackson would be awarded the silver medal, replacing her bronze. Naser also faces missing next year’s Olympics in Tokyo, Japan

“If the suspension is upheld, her winning the world title would come into question and that would open the door for Shaunae to walk right in and successfully defend her title at the Olympics next year,” said Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) president Drumeco Archer.

“However, I don’t want to overreach. This is a violation of out-of-competition testing over a 12-month cycle and she was provisionally suspended. She has a right to appeal and we will just have to wait and see.”

This mean Naser could be stripped out of her gold medal if she’s found guilty. the Nigeria-born sprinter, who represents Bahrain, won the 400m finale last year in 48.14 seconds, the fastest time since 1985. Miller-Uibo could be upgraded to a gold medal, while Jamaican Shericka Jackson would be awarded the silver medal, replacing her bronze. Naser also faces missing next year’s Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Naser said in an Instagram Live video on Friday that she was not a cheat and that missing three drugs tests before the World Championships “is normal” and “can happen to anybody,” according to an account of her broadcast published by NBC Sports.