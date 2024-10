NASSAU, BAHAMAS – As the Miami Heat prepares for the 2024-2025 NBA season, they are once again hosting a training camp in The Bahamas at the Bahama Resort.

This is the fourth time that the NBA team has hosted a training camp in The Bahamas.

Head Coach Erik Spoelstra expressed to Eyewitness Sports during the team’s morning practice that the Miami Heat truly enjoys their time in The Bahamas.

The team is scheduled to depart on Saturday afternoon after holding an open practice on Saturday morning.