‘Men In Business’ initiative launched

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in collaboration with Toastmasters Club 1600 and Carnival Corporation launched the “Men in Business” initiative today where men throughout the country will have the chance to participate in a five week workshop with the opportunity to apply for up to $10,000 to fund their businesses.

Business Analyst at SBDC Ahmad Young told reporters that the initiative was created based on the results of their gender equality survey, with an overall goal of bridging the gap between men and successful entrepreneurship.

Organizers of the initiative told Eyewitness News on Monday afternoon that, following a survey conducted by the SBDC, data revealed that aspiring young men, who seek to be entrepreneurs, have identified financial assistance and successful networking management as two setbacks when it comes to kickstarting a business in country.

Young emphasized that, in addition to the much needed funding, those men who become recipients of the initiative will be given a crash course on various entrepreneurship techniques to ensure that their businesses flourish.

The application process is open to the general public as of September 30th 2024 through December 1st 2024.

