Men accused of Don Saunders’ murder arraigned

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men believed to be responsible for the murder of former Tall Pines Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Don Saunders have been brought before the courts.

25-year-old Jaico Choute and 23-year-old Nicarson Nixon appeared in Court #9 before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley Monday afternoon. Both men were charged with multiple counts: one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of attempted armed robbery.

Both men, shackled together, were not required to enter a plea deal and will return to court for a Voluntarily Bill of Indictment on May 30, 2024.

The two were represented by Attorney David Cash and were remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections.