SHUTTERED: Meliá to close for two years for $100M renovations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Meliá Nassau Beach will close on March 1 to undertake $100 million renovations over the next 24 months, it has been revealed.

Executives of Baha Mar, which is owned by the same company as Meliá, said in a statement that the new, fully renovated resort will open in spring 2023 “following the extensive investment in virtually all areas of the property, consistent with the group’s long-term commitment to a prosperous future for the hospitality and tourism industry in The Bahamas”.

“As the global travel industry continues to evolve in the midst of the global pandemic, we have decided to close the property and complete an extensive renovation of the resort over the next 24 months,” said Graeme Davis, Baha Mar president.

“We are deeply thankful to the resort’s associates who have been on this long, difficult journey, and we commend their strength, contributions and perseverance through the past 12 months.

“We look forward to the day when we unveil the renovated resort to distinguished and valued guests from all over the world, furthering the long-term economic health and prosperity of The Bahamas.”

The all-inclusive resort on Cable Beach features 694 rooms and 32 suites, and is set on seven acres of waterscape. The resort will remain closed for a complete transformation. Upgrades will commence immediately, including guestroom accommodations, common areas, restaurant and bars, outdoor spaces including three freshwater pools and more.

It was further noted that as construction commences, the renovations will create approximately 150 new employment opportunities for Bahamians. Upon the resort’s opening in 2023, significant new employment opportunities are expected to be created at the new resort. Hotel executives said the improved resort is another step toward exceeding global expectations for the successful revitalization of international travel to The Bahamas.

A letter issued by the resort’s general manager, Daniel Lozano, stated: “As the global travel industry continues to evolve, a decision has been reached to cease operations of Meliá Nassau Beach on March 1, 2021 and complete a renovation of the resort over the next 24 months.”

Lozano added: “It is our hope that with extending closure of the resort and undertaking a renovation, we are setting the stage for a successful opening of a brand-new resort — one that will promote the much-needed economic relief and stability upon which all of us depend.

“We are wholeheartedly thankful to you who have been with us on this long and difficult journey and we commend your strength, contributions and perseverance through the past 12 months.

“We look forward to the day when we unveil a new resort to distinguished and valued guests from all over the world, furthering the long-term economic health and prosperity of The Bahamas.”

It was noted that upon the resort’s reopening, “current Meliá associates will be invited to apply and will be given every consideration and opportunity for employment”.

The resort closed last March due to fallout from the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The news of its extended closure comes just days ahead of the scheduled reopening of Rosewood and SLS on March 4. The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar reopened on December 17, 2020.