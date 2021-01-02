Media professional loses battle with COVID-19

COVID-19 still here despite relaxation of measures

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Valentino Obainyear, cameraman for the Parliamentary Channel, lost his battle with the coronavirus on Thursday.

In a video message to loved ones, Obainyear offered thanks to all those who continued to keep him in their prayers and look out for him.

“COVID ain’t easy, it ain’t easy,” he said, “but I ga’ survive it. Thank all of you and see y’all soon.”

Friends and relatives of the media professional took to social media to memorialize him.

Fort Charlotte MP Mark Humes, a close friend of Obainyear, offered condolences to Obainyear’s family and remembered him as a “great gentleman”.

“I’m still pretty stunned to find out that he passed away,” Humes said.

“We thought he was doing better, that he was coming along pretty better. It is kind of shocking.

“It also shocks you to reality that this pandemic is still here among us despite the relaxation of a lot of the measures.”

The Kingdor National Parkinson Foundation, of which Obainyear was a member, said they were deeply saddened by his passing.

“Valentino was a very dedicated and hard-working member of the organization,” the organization wrote.

“He was always willing, at all times, to lend his talents and his influence in the media business to help the foundation wherever he could have. He was truly a well-mannered gentleman whom we all loved. He will be greatly missed.”

The Free National Movement (FNM) also offered condolences to Obainyear’s family.

“Valentino was a man who was dedicated to his craft,” the party said in a statement.

“His drive and passion for his job was second to none.

“He always spoke of bettering the communication product at the HOA (House of Assembly) and worked towards it every day.”

The party also sent well wishes to the speaker and staff of the House of Assembly as well as the general manger and staff of ZNS.

Obainyear worked at the Parliamentary Channel since 2005.