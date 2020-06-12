‘Meals on Wheels’ programme rolls on with bank’s support

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Red Cross Society’s team of 29 employees and dozens of volunteers distributes over 1,000 food packages each day and that number continues to grow with the adverse impact of COVID-19 on households.

Dubbed ‘Meals on Wheels’, the initiative covers six routes on the islands of Grand Bahama and New Providence.

To keep the wheels rolling, CIBC FirstCaribbean recently made a much-needed financial donation to the programme which sources, prepares, packages, and personally delivers nutritious meals to the elderly, shut-in, disabled, and now, persons feeling the brunt of COVID-19 pandemic.

Terez Curry, President of The Bahamas Red Cross Society, accepted the cheque presented by CIBC FirstCaribbean Managing Director Marie Rodland-Allen.

As “donor-dollars” dwindle, Curry applauded the bank’s steadfast support.

“I appreciate you coming to the Red Cross, especially as donor-dollars go down as we experience COVID-19. As I am sure you are inundated with requests, we appreciate you keeping us in mind,” she said.

The Red Cross Meals on Wheels donation directly combats the food insecurity faced by vulnerable individuals and families who are sometimes met with health and financial challenges too. Most recently, the unemployment spike, due to the novel coronavirus, has increased the programme’s demand tenfold.

Rodland-Allen commended The Bahamas Red Cross Society for its extraordinary, holistic approach to humanitarianism. Underlining the impact of ‘Meals on Wheels’, she also made reference to The Bahamas Red Cross Society’s post-Hurricane Dorian initiatives.

“You have so many programmes that are making a big difference. We know that this donation is going to very good use, and you have our full support. We look forward to maintaining this partnership with the Red Cross – assisting as best as we can,” Rodland-Allen said.

In addition to ongoing donations to local charities, CIBC FirstCaribbean has underscored its commitment to the region’s tourism industry, and COVID-19 relief through special offerings for eligible clients.

These offerings include: