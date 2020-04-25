Mass COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers

HAPPENING NOW: Scores of healthcare workers who were potentially exposed to a COVID-19 patients at either Princess Margaret Hospital’s Medical Surgical Ward II or the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre earlier this month are being tested for the virus in the parking lot of the Public Treasury Department.

According to Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen, around 150 to 200 healthcare workers, including nurses and doctors, are expected to be tested today. Both rapid blood tests and PCR testing is being performed, as the Ministry of Health seeks to validate the approximately 15,000 rapid tests in-country.