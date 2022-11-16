Mask mandate dropped for schools

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has moved to drop the mask mandate for schools in amendments to the Health Services COVID-19 regulations.

According to a release from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, masks will only be required for healthcare and long-term residential care facilities.

The changes reportedly went into effect on Monday, November 14.

“The mask mandate for all persons in an indoor classroom setting in an educational institution has been relaxed,” the release read.

“This amendment is reflected in the Health Services (COVID-19)(PREVENTION AND MANAGEMENT OF COMMUNITY SPREAD)(AMENDMENT) Rules, 2022.”

“The requirement to wear a face mask remains in effect for persons in the following settings: all persons (patients, visitors, vendors, workers et al) accessing a public or private healthcare facility (clinics, hospitals, laboratories, doctors’ offices, dentists’ offices etc.) for any reason; any visitor or non-residential worker of a long-term care residential facility.”

The statement continued: “The public is reminded that some persons will continue to prefer to wear a mask for protection from COVID-19 regardless of the setting; their choice to do so should be respected by all.”

“The Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Health & Wellness will continue to monitor the in-country and global COVID-19 pandemic situation and provide science-based public health recommendations necessary for the health and safety of citizens and visitors of The Bahamas.”