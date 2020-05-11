Marriage license collection resumes next week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Registrar General’s Department will open for the collection of marriage licenses next week.

In a statement, the department said it would open on Wednesday and Thursday between 2pm and 4pm.

It stressed this time would be reserved for marriage license collection only.

“Please bring a copy of the receipt along with a valid Government issued identification,” it read.

“Applications for a marriage license will be processed by appointment only. To scheduled an appointment, please send an email to marriagelicence@bahamas.gov.bs,” it added.