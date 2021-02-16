Mario’s bowling center welcomes reopening green light

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Cabinet Minister Leslie Miller said yesterday that with Mario’s Bowling and Family Entertainment Palace set to reopen this Wednesday, staff members were “elated and ready to go” following a lengthy hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Miller told Eyewitness News: “On behalf of our 58 staff members, we are more than happy to be open after being closed for the past several months.

“I still don’t understand yet why the people in charge came to us for the first time just two weeks ago after we were closed for eight months.

“Thank God we can reopen because we have 58 staff members surviving off $100 per week. We are happy to have them back to work.”

Miller added: “People have been calling every week. There is pent-up demand, I believe. We will have all of the enhancements in place to facilitate our patrons in this new environment. We look forward to serving the Bahamian public. The staff is elated and ready to go.

“We have some new things on the drawing board I will be talking about very shortly. We hope that the situation can be resolved with our neighbors next door, who are in dire financial straits.”

Miller was referencing the Fusion Superplex establishment, which had also been awaiting the go-ahead to reopen its cinemas.

Indoor cinemas have now been granted permission to open, according to the latest revision to the emergency powers order released yesterday afternoon.

According to the letter of exemption, Fusion Superplex may use two of its VIP cinemas at full capacity with staggered showings and full sanitation after every showing. All other cinemas may only operate at 33 percent capacity, with staggered showings and full sanitization after each showing.

The entertainment venue opened its Edge outdoor restaurant in December, yet up until yesterday the remainder of the 100,000-square-foot facility had been forced to remain closed since last March, when COVID-19 emergency orders were implemented.