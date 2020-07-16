Marinas eyeing 70 percent rebound

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamian marina industry could potentially secure 60-70 percent of its pre-COVID-19 business, with one well-known operator telling Eyewitness News, “We’re happy with that”.

Joseph Dargavage, managing partner at Romora Bay Resort and Marina, said: “Everything is going very well on Harbour Island. Obviously the first week people were still trying to navigate t he COVID testing along with the health card.

“There were a few issues throughout the country but for the most part most yachts were able to get in successfully and we currently are seeing on Harbour Island and at Romora Bay a successful opening of the borders.”

He said: “For the most part everyone is following instructions. Our Harbour Island police department has done a fabulous job of patrolling not only the influx of people but the curfews and protocols.

“I will say that we are blessed to be open and very grateful to the government for allowing this opportunity. I see us possibly doing across the industry 60-70 percent of what we would have done if there had been no COVID but we’re very happy with that percentage.”

The country began a phased reopening on June 15, at which time it welcomed international boaters, yachters and private aviation. The country officially reopened its borders to international visitors on July 1.