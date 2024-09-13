Man with mental disorder attempts suicide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Abaco are investigating the attempted suicide of a 47-year-old male that occurred on Thursday September 12, 2024.

Initial reports indicate that around 10:30 a.m., police were notified that the crew onboard a ferry retrieved an adult male from waters between Marsh Harbour and Guana Cay.

The male was transported to the Marsh Harbour Community Clinic where it was confirmed that he suffers from a mental disorder and was attempting to end his life.

Investigations are ongoing into this matter.