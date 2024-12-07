Watch ILTV Live
Man with loaded firearm arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police announced that Operation Ceasefire officers confiscated a firearm and arrested an 18-year-old male early Saturday morning on 7th December 2024.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 4:00 a.m., officers acting on information arrived at a restaurant on West Bay Street near Saunders Beach. During the search of a male standing outside the establishment, they discovered a loaded firearm in his possession. As a result, he was taken into police custody.

Operation Ceasefire is a collaborative effort involving officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

