Man who indecently exposed himself to schoolgirl pleads guilty

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 29-year-old man was charged in a Magistrate’s Court today with indecent exposure, after he allegedly showed his genitalia to a schoolgirl as she walked along Madeira Street on Wednesday.

Joel Griffin, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, was accused of willfully and unlawfully indecently exposing himself in the presence of the young girl, whose name has been withheld as she is a minor.

Griffin inaudibly spoke to himself for several minutes as he sat in the courtroom awaiting his matter to be called.

He was not represented by an attorney when he appeared for his first plea.

After the chief magistrate asked how he pleaded, Griffin said: “I plead…”

He trailed off and paused for a while before Ferguson-Pratt repeated: “How do you plead?”

He eventually said: “I plead guilty”.

His sentencing was deferred to April 12 at noon.