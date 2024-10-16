Watch ILTV Live
Man to be arraigned for attempted murder

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Wednesday, 16th October, 2024, a 47-year-old male from Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera, will be arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life, according to police.

This is in connection with the shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, October 5, 2024, in the Green Castle settlement of Eleuthera, which left a 20-year-old male injured.

According to police, the 20-year-old male was transported to a nearby medical facility, where he received treatment for a gunshot wound to his upper body. Due to the severity of his injury, he was subsequently airlifted to New Providence for additional medical care.

Polls

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

