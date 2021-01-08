Man suspected of attempting to lure young girls into car

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Police arrested a man yesterday who fit the description of someone who attempted to lure two primary-school-age girls into his car in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, police responded to a report at Walter Parker Primary School that a man in a silver-coloured vehicle attempted to lure a student into his car shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.

The man was described as fair-skinned and bearded; however, he was not found during a search of the area by responding officers.

Police received a similar report yesterday, this time at the Maurice Moore Primary School.

The report read: “Inquiries revealed that the school crossing guard, on seeing the child following the male became suspicious and questioned the child that if she knew the male and the child replied no. The child was returned back to the school grounds and the police were contacted.”

It continued: “Quick action by officers of the Northeastern and Central Division resulted in the arrest of the male in the Wrexham Drive area. A silver-coloured Chevy Cavalier vehicle was also confiscated at that time.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.