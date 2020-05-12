Man succumbs to gunshot injuries in hospital

GRAND BAHAMA, BAHAMAS — A man injured in a double shooting that left a woman dead in Grand Bahama on Monday died at the Rand Memorial Hospital yesterday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man, who was admitted in critical condition after being shot around 3 pm, died several hours later.

While the circumstances of the shooting remains unclear, officers responding to reports of gunshots on Limewood Lane found the man lying on the ground and the woman in a blue vehicle.

Eyewitness News understand the woman has been identified as Kim Smith, the widower of Jamal Penn, one of three men shot and killed in a police involved shooting in May 2019.

She had several gunshot injuries.

The motivation behind the killing remains unclear.

Police said they were following significant leads in the matter.

Today, police said the investigation in the matter was ongoing and once again appealed for anyone with information to contact them.