Man stabbed to death following car collision off Baillou Hill Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man who was involved in a car collision at the junction of Palm Tree Avenue and Fifth Street last night was dragged from his Toyota vehicle and stabbed to death, according to police.

The incident took place shortly after 6pm.

The man’s body was lying on the ground and partially covered with a tarp when Eyewitness News arrived on the scene.

His body was just a few feet away from the suspects’ vehicle, a grey Nissan with its windows smashed and a large dent to the fender.

The victim’s vehicle was nearly 30 feet away.

Police said it continued to veer east on Palm Tree Avenue after the victim was dragged out of the car.

The vehicle came to a stop in the parking lot of Palm Tree Supermarket.

The suspects fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

It remains unclear if the vehicle they were driving belonged to them.

Police were searching for two men, according to Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters, who said police were following significant leads in finding the individuals responsible.

Details on the victim, including his identity or age, were not made available.

Peters made an appeal to anyone with information to contact police.

He also cautioned motorists to exercise caution and “courtesy” in motoring incidents, lamenting the loss of life.

“An accident is simply an accident,” Peters said.

“There is no need to be involved in physical altercations with anyone.

“Once you have all your required documents — the permissions to be on the road and to use the road — those things suffice because things can be replaced, but not lives, and your freedom can be taken from you for decisions that are made without rationale.”

Dozens of onlookers gathered at the scene or peered from nearby properties, bearing the brisk winds.

A resident, who did not wish to be named for fear of being targeted, said his door was open when he heard a loud crash — the collision of the two vehicles — but he shut the door for safety as the altercation began and did not see what transpired next.

He said he heard objects being thrown, but was uncertain what had happened until he went back outside some time later.

“Someone was on the ground,” he said.

“Everybody come in and I didn’t see anything else.

“I closed the door because I thought they’d try to walk in or something like that.

“When I see the people walking, I closed the door.”

Another resident, who said his elderly grandmother and uncle live in the area, expressed grave concern about the level of violence in the community.

As he stood behind the police caution tape, waiting to be allowed to his family’s home, the man, who asked to remain anonymous, called on officials to do more to keep the area safe, insisting his grandmother is unable to defend herself.