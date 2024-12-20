Man shot while sitting in a car on a beachfront off the Eastern Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Friday, December 20, 2024, police launched an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. on the Eastern Road.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was seated in a parked vehicle at a beachfront parking lot when an unknown gunman approached and fired a shot, striking the victim to the upper body.

The victim immediately drove to Fox Hill Police Station for assistance, police said.

Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the hospital where he is in stable condition, authorities confirmed.

Police are appealing to members of the public with any information about these incidents to come forward. Please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991 and CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).