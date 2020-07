NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man who was shot on Melthorn Street, off Pineyard Road this afternoon died in hospital, police reported.

Officers who responded to reports of a shooting were canvassing the scene when Eyewitness News arrived.

Minutes after police reported the man was transported to hospital, they confirmed he succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remains unclear.

This is a developing story.

This article was updated at 12.26pm