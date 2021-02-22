Man shot in head on Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was shot and killed on East Sunrise Highway on Grand Bahama, shortly after 8.30pm on Sunday, police said.

According to reports, a gunman approached the victim while he was standing at the entrance of Island Luck Web Café.

Police said the assailant shot the victim “in the head” and fled on foot.

The victim died on the scene.

Police on Grand Bahama are “aggressively” investigating this matter and are appealing to the general public for any information that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the police at 350-3106, 919/911 or call the nearest police station.