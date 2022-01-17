Man shot dead outside Pratts Alley home

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man on Pratts Alley off Rupert Dean Lane that occurred shortly after 11pm on Friday.

The man has since been identified as Rico “Bear” by family and friends, who took to social media to express their sadness over the loss. However, his surname was not revealed.

According to police, the victim was outside his residence when he was approached by an unknown person who shot him several times about the body.

He died on the scene.

The advocacy group Families of All Murder Victims (F.O.A.M.) offered its condolences to the relatives of the victim in a Facebook post.

One woman, who identified herself as the man’s sister, said: “They take you away from us… Now who [will] wait for us outside?

“Who gonna say ‘sisters, y’all enjoy y’all time’?

“Berry, daddy, we miss you.

“God only takes the best but there’s a God that sits up high and looks down low. They gonna reap what they sow.”

This is the fourth murder of 2022.

Just three days prior, police reported that a man was shot and killed outside his residence on Knowles Drive off Tonique Williams-Darling Highway around 9pm.

Police recorded 119 murders in 2020, which represented a 75 percent increase over the 68 recorded in 2020. Twelve of those murders occurred in December alone.

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle has noted that crimes against the person increased overall by 19 percent in 2021 compared to 2020.