Man shot dead in Centreville

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was gunned down as he stood on a street in Centreville shortly before 1pm today.

According to reports, an armed man exited a dark colored vehicle and opened fire on the victim at Hampton Street, off Mount Royal Avenue.

Police said the gunman then fired upon a police officer, who was in the area at the time, heard the gunshots and responded.

“The gunman saw him and discharged his weapon in the direction of the officer before getting back into the vehicle and making good his escape. The officer was not injured during the incident,” the statement read.

Anyone with information that can assist with police investigations can contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.