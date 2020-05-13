Man shot dead, another injured in Cowpen shantytown

Third murders in 12 hours

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was shot dead and another injured during a shooting in a shantytown off Cowpen Road last night, according to authorities.

This was the third murder in 12 hours.

Police said officers responding to reports of gunshots around 7:30pm found the victim with several gunshot wounds.

The other man was listed in critical condition in hospital.

According to reports, the men were sat in front of a residence when another man armed with a handgun began shooting at them.

The motivating behind the country’s latest killing remains unclear.

It also remains unknown whether there is a nexus between the two double shootings yesterday.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots on Limewood Lane around 3pm found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and a woman, who had been shot dead, in a blue vehicle nearby.

The man was transferred to hospital, but died hours later.

The woman was identified as Kim Smith, the widower of Jamal Penn, one of three men shot and killed in a police involved shooting in May 2019.