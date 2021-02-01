Man shot and killed on Deveaux Street

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man believed to be in his mid-30s was shot and killed shortly before 9am today on Deveaux Street, east of Market Street.

Police said officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area and found the bullet-ridden body of a man next to a vehicle.

According to reports, a small vehicle approached the man and two occupants exited and fired shots at him.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police Press Liaison Officer ASP Audley Peters said police have no motive for the killing and could not indicate whether the man was known to police.

“We are [in] our initial stages. Officers are canvassing the area,” he said.

“The information seems promising and in due course as we follow our protocols and the assistance of members of the public, which encourages us to do our work, we believe that we will bring this matter to closure as swift as possible.”

The latest killing takes the country’s murder count to 11 for the year.

Peters noted that while there remains a concern of crime in certain areas, the issue of gun proliferation is a top priority.

“What is more concerning is the proliferation of guns on our streets and we are encouraged from the reports we have been receiving from members of the public who are furnishing us with information from persons who they know to be in possession of firearms,” he added.

“Lately we’ve been having great success based on the goodwill of members of the public reporting persons who they are aware are brandishing firearms in their community.”