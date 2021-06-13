Man shot and killed by police after assault on elderly woman and shotgun attack

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was shot and killed by police today after he reportedly assaulted an elderly woman at the Farmer’s Market on Blue Hill Road, South, in the Sunshine Park area.



Police said the man also produced a shotgun and shot a man who was part of a group of people who responded to the assault, and then ran into an abandoned building.

Officers responded to reports that a woman had been accosted at the market shortly after 3pm.

A video of the incident quickly made its way around social media, showing three officers firing multiple shots into an abandoned building.

ASP Audley Peters later confirmed to Eyewitness News that the video is connected to the police-involved shooting.

Police said officers responded to the location, entered the property where there was an exchange of gunfire and the man was shot.

He died on the scene.

The young man who was shot by the gunman was taken to hospital and is reportedly listed in serious but stable condition.

The elderly woman reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Chief Superintendent Shanta Knowles told reporters on the scene that no officers were harmed in the incident.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, who is serving as Her Majesty’s Coroner, visited the scene and is investigating the matter.

Knowles said police recovered three firearms from the scene.