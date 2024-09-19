Man robbed of vehicle while at business establishment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are searching for two (2) male suspects who reportedly robbed another male of his purple 2010 Toyota BB L/P# AU2555 on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

Initial reports confirmed that around 6:00 p.m., two unknown males, one of whom was armed with a sharp instrument confronted the victim at a parking lot of a business establishment on East Street south, robbing him of his vehicle.

Police are appealing to members of the public to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this incident is advised to contact 911/ 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, the nearest police station or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).