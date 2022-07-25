Man out on bail shot to death at gas station

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was shot to death while at an Esso On The Run gas station yesterday afternoon.

Last night, police were “aggressively searching” for the occupants of a white Toyota Passo L/P# AU1528 believed to be responsible for the brazen daylight shooting.

The victim is believed to be in his early thirties, according to Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings.

The incident reportedly occurred around 12.35 pm at the service station situated on Carmichael Road and Faith Avenue.

“Preliminary reports indicate the victim had just arrived at the service station when a male exited a white Toyota Passo, approached the victim, and shot him multiple times before fleeing the area in a western direction,” Skippings said.

“The victim is presently on bail for a criminal matter and succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

“Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public, who may have any information regarding this incident or any other incident to contact police at 911, 919 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2.”