Man left in critical condition after shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the circumstances of a shooting incident that took place shortly before 8pm on Thursday in the area of East Avenue off Carmichael Road, that left a man in hospital in critical condition.
According to reports, two men were repairing a vehicle in the area, when the occupants of a small vehicle approached them and discharged a firearm in their direction, hitting one of the men.
The man was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and remains in hospital.
Police also reported the arrest of two men for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in separate incidents.
In the first incident on Thursday, police said officers were on routine mobile patrol shortly after 6pm in the area of Burial Ground Corner, when they noticed the occupant of a gray Honda Civic who committed a traffic infraction.
Officers stopped the vehicle and when the man exited, police said he was “observed” throwing an object under the vehicle.
A search was conducted and officers found a plastic bag containing seven unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition.
In the second incident, shortly after 1am on Friday, officers acting on intelligence went to Commonwealth Boulevard, Elizabeth Estates, and searched a vehicle being driven by a man who fit the description given.
The officers found a black and brown Draco high-powered rifle with eleven 7.62 unfired rounds of ammunition.
A man was also arrested shortly after 9am on Friday for possession of dangerous drugs. Police said while on routine patrols on Guyana Court, officers spotted a man who, upon seeing officers, attempted to flee.
A chase ensued and the man attempted to jump a fence when an object fell from his waist.
Officers caught up with the man and retrieved a plastic bag from the ground containing a quantity of suspected marijuana.
He was arrested and taken into custody.