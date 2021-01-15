Man left in critical condition after shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the circumstances of a shooting incident that took place shortly before 8pm on Thursday in the area of East Avenue off Carmichael Road, that left a man in hospital in critical condition.

According to reports, two men were repairing a vehicle in the area, when the occupants of a small vehicle approached them and discharged a firearm in their direction, hitting one of the men.

The man was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and remains in hospital.