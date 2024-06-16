Man killed on the job

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 38 year old man , who is an employee at an aviation center, was shot and killed by another man shortly after 6 a.m Sunday.

The 25 year old suspect is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

According to police, the victim upon arrival to work was approached and subsequently shot multiple times by the occupant of a white

Nissan Note.

The victim was taken to hospital via EMS where he succumbed to his injuries. Acting on intelligence, officers arrested the suspect, a 25 year old male of Fire Trail Road in the departure lounge of the Domestic Terminal at the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

Police are investigating and again make an appeal for individuals to find alternate ways to resolve their conflicts.