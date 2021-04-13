Man killed in Key West Street stabbing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was stabbed on Key West Street following an argument with another man and later died in hospital, according to police.

Police said the two men were arguing on the street when one of them produced a knife and stabbed the other several times.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was transported to hospital but did not survive his injuries.

A 28-year-old man was later arrested, according to police, who said he was assisting with the investigation.

The killing marked the 30th murder in The Bahamas for 2021.

A man was shot dead on Kemp Road around 1pm last Friday.

Police yesterday identified him as Jahfine Osias, 30.

According to police, Osias was driving a Nissan Cube when the driver of another vehicle stopped in front of him, exited and shot him multiple times.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said there was no indication the shooting was gang-related.

Murders for the first quarter of 2021 rose sharply compared to the same period in 2020, according to an analysis of Eyewitness News’ records.

There were 28 murders in The Bahamas up to March 31 — 24 on New Providence, two on Abaco, one on Grand Bahama and one on Eleuthera.

A total of 18 murders were recorded between January 1, 2020 and March 31, 2020.