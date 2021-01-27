Man killed in drive-by shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Mall Drive off Soldier Road last night, police reported today.

According to the report, two men were sitting in a vehicle in front of a residence in the area around 7pm when the occupant of a “small vehicle” approached and fired in their direction, injuring one of the men.

The victim was taken to hospital in a private vehicle but later succumbed to his injuries.

His identity was not confirmed.

Police also reported two additional shootings that took place last night.

In the first incident, police received reports shortly after 7am that a woman was entering her home on Tulip Avenue when an assailant shot her in her left arm. The shooter was unknown to her, police said.

The victim drove to the Grove Police Station, where Emergency Medical Services were called before the woman was ultimately taken to the hospital.

In the second incident, a man on Dantura Avenue, South Beach, was getting out of his vehicle shortly before 9pm when the occupant of a vehicle approached and shot him several times about the body.

The victim in that incident was able to make his way to the East Street South Police Station, where Emergency Medical Services were again called before he was taken to the hospital.

Both victims in the additional shooting matters were last listed in stable condition and police indicated investigations into all three shootings are ongoing.