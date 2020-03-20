Man killed hours ahead of emergency partial shutdown

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A man was shot and killed while standing outside a home in Stapledon Gardens just hours before a nationwide partial shutdown came into force, police said.

According to reports, three men were gathered on Albatross Road shortly after 3am when a silver vehicle pulled up.

Police said a man exited the vehicle and opened fire on one of the men.

The gunman reportedly got back into the vehicle and sped away.

Paramedics were called to the scene but the man succumbed to his injuries.

The latest incident takes the country’s murder count to 17, according to Eyewitness News’ records.

Yesterday, the prime minister announced a nation-wide partial shutdown of the country, including strict curfews, amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with a nightly curfew, the prime minister has also ordered a shutdown of all non-essential businesses and organizations, public transportation and commercial sailing; and all events, parties or gatherings.

The nightly curfew begins at 9pm and ends at 5am each morning and is expected last 11 days, with the possibility of being extended.