Man killed during fight with relatives

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was fatally stabbed during an altercation with family members shortly before 8pm in Nassau Village, police said.

According to reports, an uncle and his two nephews got into an altercation at Lawton Avenue, resulting in all of the men being injured.

One of the men succumbed to his injuries on the scene and the other two men were taken to hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Police said they are not aware of how many times the victim was stabbed and did not indicate what sparked the altercation.

The latest killing has taken the country’s murder count to 96 to date.

Last week, during a mid-year presentation on crime statistics Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, revealed that crime had decreased overall by four percent between January 1 and June 30 as compared to the same period last year.

Crimes against the person dropped 23 percent, according to Rolle.

Murders also dropped 22 percent.

In other crime news, police arrested a man in connection with a drug bust and recovered an illegal firearm and ammunition in separate incidents on Wednesday. In the first incident, officers conducted a search of a vacant lot at Hay Street shortly after 9am. According to police, the officers recovered a silver and black Ruger Magnum 357 revolver with three unfired .38 rounds of ammunition. No arrest was made during this incident. In the second incident, officers were patrolling Winward Isle and noticed a vehicle that aroused their suspicion shortly after midnight. The officers reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the driver then sped off. According to police, the chase ended on Golden Way Place, where a man exited the vehicle and escaped. Another man and woman were found in the car, and officers recovered a black 9mm pistol after searching the vehicle. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody, police said. In the third incident, officers went to a residence on Kemp Road to conduct a search shortly after 3am. According to police, the officers tactically positioned themselves to conduct the search. “The team leader then identified themselves to the occupants of the residence, moments later one of the officers noticed several objects being thrown out of a window,” the statement read. “A search of the area resulted in thirteen unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition being recovered. Three males and three females were arrested and taken into custody.” Later that day, police recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana after executing a search warrant at a residence on Raymond Road shortly before 5pm. One man was arrested in connection with this incident, according to police.