Man in wheelchair killed in hit & run accident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Traffic cops are investigating the country’s latest traffic fatality which occurred on Strachan’s Boulevard, just off soldier Road, between the late night hours of Thursday, October 3rd and the early morning hours of Friday, October 4th; investigators told Eyewitness News that the traffic fatality victim is a disabled adult male and residents in the area believe that he may be in his mid to late 50’s.

While authorities are in the early stages of their investigations into this latest traffic fatality, Police Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings confirmed to Eyewitness News that it appears as though the traffic fatality victim was struck by a vehicle and dragged for a number of feet before the perpetrator of the crime fled the scene.

Authorities confirmed that a passerby stumbled upon the body of the traffic fatality victim sometime around 6 o’clock Friday morning, investigators say when they arrived on scene, preliminary investigations revealed that rigor mortis had already set in on the body of the deceased, indicating that he had been dead for quite some time before he was found.

Traffic cops are appealing to the drifter involved in the hit and run accident to surrender to police.