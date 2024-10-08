Man in critical condition following stabbing incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have launched an investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred on Monday October 7, 2024 on Stack Avenue in Nassau Village which resulted in a 49-year-old male being hospitalized.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 6:00 p.m., the victim was reportedly stabbed multiple times to his upper body by a male known to him during a physical altercation between the two individuals.

The victim, was taken to the hospital by EMS personnel where currently, his condition is listed as critical.

Investigations are ongoing into this matter.