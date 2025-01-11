Man hospitalized in stabbing incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An investigation is underway into a stabbing incident that occurred on Saturday, 11th January 2025, leaving a man hospitalized in serious condition.

Preliminary reports indicate that sometime around 3:00 a.m., a 44-year-old male was stabbed while at a business establishment on West Bay Street. As a result, Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for medical attention.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are unclear; however, police are actively investigating to bring closure.