Man hospitalized in GB after shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police on Grand Bahama are investigating a shooting incident that left a man hospital this morning.

According to police, the man was on Weddell Avenue when he was approached by another man who pulled out a handgun shortly after 9am, and shot him multiple times.

The man was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle and was listed in serious condition.

In a press statement, police asked anyone with information on the matter to come forward.

Meanwhile on New Providence, police said a woman was found on the side of Malcolm Road “still breathing”, earlier today.

EMS was called, but she reportedly died on the scene.

A senior police officer told Eyewitness News there were no signs of injuries, adding the woman had been identified as a “known drug user”.

Police have not released an official statement about the incident.