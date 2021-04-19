Man found dead on Collins Avenue

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was found dead on Collins Avenue and Sixth Terrace shortly before 4am this morning.

According to police, officers were called to the area where they found the body of a man lying on the side of the street.

He had wounds consistent with a stabbing, according to reports.

The incident pushed the country’s murder count to 40 for the year.

Chief Superintendent Shanta Knowles said: “At present, we are working with limited information. We are appealing to members of the public, especially those of this community who may have any information which can assist us with identifying those who are responsible for this incident or with any information that can lead us to the identity [of] the man who is now deceased.”

Knowles said the victim has a beard and was wearing a red shirt and dark-colored trousers.

According to Knowles, the man appeared to have died “an hour or two” before his body was found.