Man found dead in Kennedy Subdivision

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the seventh homicide in less than a week after the lifeless body of a man was found in Kennedy Subdivision this morning.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peter said police were called to the scene at Gilbert Street shortly before 4am.

“Responding officers met the body of a male lying on the ground unresponsive,” he said.

“The officers contacted Emergency Medical services however the Body was pronounced lifeless at the scene. Police are canvassing the area in search of evidence; however, we appeal to members of the public who may have any information in regards to this incident to contact the police at 502-9991.”

Peters added: “We are also awaiting the autopsy report to determine the cause of death and the identification of the next of kin to identify the identity of the victim.”